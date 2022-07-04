Kannada Actor Rishab Shetty's Latest Addition To His Fleet Of Cars Is An Audi Q7

Kannada actor-producer-director Rishab Shetty is gaining huge popularity among fans. Recently, his film Harikathe Alla Girikathe was released and it made the audience laugh.

Just before the movie’s release, the actor’s wife Pragati Shetty posted a few pictures on Instagram. The picture shows that the family has bought a new car. The caption of the picture said, “New addition, Audi Q7. Always proud of your dedication and hard work. Thank you for showering so much love and comfort to family #rishabshettyfilms."

Pragathi Shetty’s wife rejoiced by posting pictures of it on social media. Fans and friends are congratulating Rishabh Shetty on his latest acquisition.

The post has received over 8,000 likes within just 2 days. Users congratulated him in the comments section as well. One of the fans said, “Congratulations Sir and Ma’am. Wish you Happy and Safe Driving." Another said, “Heartily congratulations to both."

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Harikathe Alla Girikathe, which was released on June 23. The film was produced by Sandesh Nagaraj’s Sandesh Productions in collaboration with Rishab Shetty Films. released in theatres. The film was directed by the husband-and-wife team of Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh.

Apart from this, Rishab’s most recent acting appearance was in Raj B Shetty’s Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. The actor-director has been preparing for his next release Kantara under the banner of Hombale Films. Much attention has been given to the teaser that has already been released. The movie will be released this year on September 30 to coincide with the Dussehra celebration.

