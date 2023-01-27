The Kannada film industry is eagerly awaiting the release of big-screen entertainer Kabzaa on March 17. Helmed by R Chandru and produced by R Chandrashekar, Kabzaa has dominated the headlines for its adrenaline-pumping teaser full of high-octane action sequences. The excitement has gone a notch up for this film after actor Upendra shared two posts from this film featuring himself. This post showcases Upendra looking every bit handsome wearing a long overcoat, cap and shades for accessories. He looks ferocious holding a gun and his background shows cars burning promising an edge-of-the-seat watch. The post shows Upendra’s posters from Kabzaa in languages like Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Advertisement

Another post shows Upendra flaunting his chiselled body and riding a bike. A closer observation of this poster reveals that one of his hands is dripping with blood. Even more, spine-chilling is the fact that the Home Minister actor is carrying a person in the back seat whose legs are covered with blood. These violent details have piqued enough curiosity for Kabzaa and according to some viewers, give vibes similar to films like KGF and Baahubali.

In addition to these posters, Kabzaa’s riveting plot is another interesting element to watch out for in the film. This film revolves around a Gandhi follower and freedom fighter Amareshwara who was brutally attacked in 1947. He dies eventually and due to some unforeseen circumstances, the freedom fighter’s son Arkeshwara gets trapped in the underworld.

Advertisement

Soon, he rises in the ranks to become the kingpin of the underworld during 1960-84. Cine lovers can’t wait to see an engaging plot and power-packed star cast comprising Kichcha Sudeep, Upendra, Shriya Saran and others. With Kabzaa, filmmaker R Chandru has made forays in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi and Oriya film industries.

Upendra is every bit happy about this venture and said in an interview with a portal, “It’s a great joy that Kabzaa, a new chapter in the underworld, is being released in Hindi by Bollywood’s renowned Anand Pandit Motion Pictures. May your cooperation continue to be like this."

Read all the Latest Movies News here