Kannada Actress Abhinaya Gets 2-Year Jail Sentence In Dowry Harassment Case

The Karnataka High Court announced a two-year jail sentence to veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya in connection to a dowry harassment case. This action has been taken regarding a complaint filed by Abhinaya’s sister-in-law Lakshmidevi. She had filed a dowry harassment case in Chandra layout police station in the year 2002.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that Lakshmidevi’s family had given Rs 80,000 cash and 250 grams of gold ornaments as dowry when she got married to the actress’ brother Srinivas in 1998. Lakshmidevi was harassed for a further dowry of Rs 1 lakh. She narrated her ordeal in a conversation with News 18 Kannada Digital.

Lakshmidevi told the portal that she stayed in her in-laws’ house for only one year, as she was subjected to incessant levels of harassment by them. She recalled that even though her family had given her a hefty dowry, she was pressured to bring more money. When she denied complying with their demands, she alleged that Abhinaya had threatened to murder her.

Lakshmidevi was sent back to her maternal home. She couldn’t hold back her tears while describing the gruesome circumstances and expressed happiness over the court’s decision.

But the journey to send her in-laws behind bars was not at all easy for Lakshmi. She was forced to withdraw the case by Abhinaya and her husband’s relatives. Despite enduring this torture and bullying by them, Lakshmi remained undeterred. She was determined to win this case.

In 2012, the Magistrate court sentenced all five accused (Abhinaya, her father Ramakrishna, brother Srinivas, mother Jayamma and brother Cheluva) in this case to 2 years imprisonment. Lakshmi was happy with this decision, but the district court acquitted them which was a setback for her. She decided to challenge this decision in the high court, which eventually upheld the judgement of the Magistrate court. Ramakrishna and Srinivas died during the hearing of this case. Abhinaya, Jayamma and Cheluva have been awarded the jail sentence.

