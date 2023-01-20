Kannada Actress Aishani Shetty Shares New Look From Her Upcoming Film Hondisi Bareyiri

Kannada actress Aishani Shetty has become a household name in the film industry with her acting mettle and on-screen charm. She has delivered some commendable performances in films like Naduve Antaravirali, Rocket and Vaastu Prakaara. Recently, Aishani has been grabbing all the headlines for her upcoming drama flick Hondisi Bareyiri. The film was supposed to hit the theatres last year in November. But the Ramenahalli Jagannatha directorial was shelved due to technical reasons. Now, as Hondisi Bareyiri is slowly inching toward release on February 10, Aishani has dropped snippets of her look from the upcoming film on Instagram.

The actress revealed the name of her character in the film via the IG caption. She wrote, “Hi! I’m Saniha Ponnappa from Madikeri. I want to become a scientist. Hondisi Bareyiri releasing on Feb 10th."

The slew of pictures captured Aishani in a new avatar. In the photos, the Kannada beauty waved goodbye to her glamorous looks as she donned simple salwar-kurta sets. In some, she wrapped a dupatta, and in others, she used a scarf. The doe-eyed beauty was snapped in various moods, exuding the perfect vibe of a college-going girl. It was her unique hairstyle that took her fans by surprise. Aishani sported uber-chic bangs that seemed to completely alter her look. Some of the pictures appeared to be clips from a college premise and a few others depicted an indoor setting.

Fans were quick to shower praises on the Kannada actress. “Very cute looking hairstyle," gushed one user. “Cutiee," lavished another. “Beauty overloaded," quipped a third netizen. Many others simply added multiple red heart emojis in the comment section.

Hondisi Bareyiri marks Ramenahalli’s directorial debut. Besides Aishani, the yet-to-be-released film also stars Naveen Shankar, Sri Mahadev, Samyukta Hornad, and Praveen Tej in crucial roles. The film’s teaser and songs are already a hit among the masses. Hondisi Bareyiri is billed to be based on a college student’s life.

