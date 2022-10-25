Kannada Actress Amulya Celebrates Diwali With Her Twin Boys, Shares Adorable Snaps

Kannada star Amulya was once one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry with movies like Maasthi Gudi, Gajakesari, and Mugulu Nage, to her name. However, post her marriage to her now-husband Jagdish R Chandra, Amulya left showbiz. She recently welcomed twins with her husband on March 1. Despite not being on camera, the Kannada diva keeps her fans posted on her whereabouts by maintaining a strong social media presence. A doting mother, Amulya often makes social media users go aww by dropping adorable snippets of her twin boys.

Marking the festive spirits of Diwali, the 29-year-old has shared some oh-so-cute snaps of her babies on Instagram that will surely liven up your Diwali vibe. Wishing her admirers and followers a happy and safe Diwali, Amulya dropped two pictures on her Gram - one featuring her two adorable balls of munchkin and the other where she can be seen cradling them.

The two twin boys seem to be delighted to be a part of the Diwali photoshoot as they flash their cute smiles. The backdrop of the picture is beautifully decorated with string and fairy lights, glass lamp bottles, and white-hued curtains, setting the perfect mood for an indoor Diwali celebration. The kiddos can be seen twinning in a white kurta-pyjama set as they sit on two tiny fur chairs.

In the next snap, Amulya is captured with her two adorable kids as she holds one of them in her arms and embraces the second. Exuding soft grace at its best, Amulya is seen decked up in a light blue and pink saree, having delicate embroidery. The trio is seen in all smiles as they pose to get clicked.

Amulya’s Instagram posts are a clear indication that the actress is enjoying motherhood in bliss. Take a look at some of her other photos, featuring her twin kiddos.

Amulya tied the nuptial knot with Jagdish back in 2017 at an intimate and private ceremony. She and her husband threw a lavish baby shower party on February 13 which witnessed the arrival of popular celebrities from the film fraternity. She even presented questionnaires to the guests asking them to select their favourite names for her kids.

