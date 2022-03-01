Kannada Actress Amulya Gives Birth to Twin Baby Boys on Maha Shivaratri

Kannada actor Amulya and her husband R Jagadish were blessed with twin babies today. The couple welcomed two baby boys on the auspicious day of Mahashivaratri. Jagdish shared the news via an Instagram post. Posting a picture from their maternity photo shoot, Jagdish announced the big news to their fans and followers. He wrote, “Blessed with twin babies, both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine, heartiest thanks for all the love, good wishes showered on us throughout this journey,” he captioned the post.

A few months ago, the couple hosted a baby shower, and it was a complete star-studded event. South actors such as Upendra, Priyanka, Ganesh, Shilpa, Prem, Jyothi, Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, and Malavika Avinash were some of the guests. Amulya had shared pictures from her baby shower and captioned it, “Love, love and love was the only vibe I felt …."

Amulya’s baby shower was held on February 13, Sunday. The brunch was organised at the poolside of a five-star property in the city, with everyone dressed in their bohemian best. The couple ensured that the guests had the best of their time at the baby shower. They had even prepared a questionnaire for guests to fill out, where they were asked to suggest names and give them their best parenting advice.

Amulya made her debut as a lead actor in the 2007 film Cheluvina Chittara opposite Ganesh. The film went on to be a success at the box office. In 2013, Amulya received critical acclaim for the hit film Shravani Subramanya opposite Ganesh, followed by Golden Queen. Last, Amulya was seen on the big screen in the 2017 film Mugulu Nage, in a cameo role

Amulya tied the knot with Jagdish in 2017. Post marriage, she quit acting. In an acting career that lasted for around 10 years, Amulya has a couple of hits in her kitty.

