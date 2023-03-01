Home » News » Movies » Kannada Actress Amulya’s Twins Atharv And Adhaav Turn One, See Post

Kannada Actress Amulya’s Twins Atharv And Adhaav Turn One, See Post

Amulya welcomed twin boys in March 2022.

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 16:13 IST

Social media users were awestruck after looking at the lovable munchkins with their parents.
Kannada actress Amulya has come a long way in her career starting as a child artist in films like Chandu, Laali Haadu, Maharaaja, Mandya to daily soap Kamali. Despite Kamali failing to live up to the expectations of the audience, Amulya’s acting was loved by all. As of now, the diva is enjoying parenthood bliss with her twin sons Atharv and Adhaav. Today, March 1 marks the first birthday of her sons and the diva can’t be happier on this occasion. She has tweeted a video of her children and wrote," Happy 1st year to my Sonshines l .. Atharv & Aadhav you both have taken my whole heart .. life is more beautiful and happier with you both around .. Mine Forever ". She also tagged husband and entrepreneur Jagadish R Chandra. The video shows Atharv and Adhaav looking every bit adorable and dressed in various cute outfits.

The video received love from all corners. Social media users were awestruck after looking at the lovable munchkins with their parents. They conveyed their best wishes to the children on this prosperous occasion.

Amulya welcomed twin boys in March 2022. They were officially named Atharv and Adhaav at a star-studded event in Bengaluru on November 10. Former co-star and close family friend Ganesh was at the helm of affairs. He was joined by another renowned actor Shivarajkumar in wishing the proud parents. Ganesh’s wife producer Shilpa Ganesh had brought some priceless gifts for the children which were the highlight of this event.

After embracing parenthood, Amulya has taken a sabbatical from the industry. A quick glance at her Instagram feed will reveal nothing related to her work assignments which indicates that she is not involved in any project at the present moment. Fans will be looking forward to the fact that she will showcase her acting credentials in more projects or has now decided to give up on acting. She also has a sizable following on Youtube but has shared a video related to her baby shower only on the channel.

first published: March 01, 2023, 16:13 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 16:13 IST
