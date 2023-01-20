Kannada Actress Anu Prabhakar Steals The Spotlight In Her Gorgeous Red Saree

Kannada actress Anu Prabhakar has a strong social media presence. The actress often makes her fans’ hearts flutter with her ravishing look and elegant fashion choices. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures, which took the Internet by storm all over again. In the photos, Anu can be seen wearing a gorgeous shimmery red saree, which she paired with a silver blouse. The actress accessorised her look with heavy jhumkas, a ring, and a nath. For the makeup, she wore black eyeliner, contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows and a shade of red lipstick. She rounded off her look with a messy bun, which highlighted her collarbone. She captioned her post, “Loved this look for #nannammasuperstar 2".

Several social media users rushed to the comment section to shower her with praises and compliments. One social media user wrote, “My evergreen dreamgirl". Another user commented, “Picture of the day". One user also commented, “Gorgeous". Some social media users filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Be it with her acting prowess or glamorous pictures, the actress always manages to make the audience spellbound.

Anu is popular for films like Mussanje Maathu, Shanti Kranti and Aatagara. She was last seen in films such as James, Rathnan Prapancha and Anukta. Recently, she also appeared as a judge in the show Nannamma Super Star.

The actress made her acting debut with the 1999 film Hrudaya Hrudaya, opposite Shiva Rajkumar. She has even co-starred with superstar Vishnuvardhan in several films like Soorappa, Jamindarru, Hrudayavantha, Sahukaara and Varsha.

The actress tied the wedding knot with the model-turned-actor Raghu Mukherjee in 2016. Now, the couple has a daughter named Nandana.

