Kannada Actress Divya Shridhar Ties The Knot With Keladi Kanmani Co-Star Arnav Amjat

Kannada actress Divya Shridhar is a noted face in the entertainment and film industry. The actress is best known for her character Mahalakshmi in the serial Keladi Kanmani. Now, Divya has entered another important phase in her life. The actress has tied the knot with her Keladi Kanmani co-star Arnav Amjat in an intimate affair. This is Divya’s second marriage.

Divya announced the happy news of her privately-held wedding ceremony with Arnav. The actress also penned down a long and emotional note about taking their “5 years of togetherness" to the next level.

“Our beautiful journey started in 2017 - Keladi Kanmani (Sun TV). We got to know each other which extended to true understanding. Finally, we have decided to share our lives so we can make things more beautiful. 5 years of togetherness, with so much love, care, fights, and arguments but still I think we are one of the luckiest couples since we got hitched in two different traditions, and blessed by so many good souls," read her post.

To add the cherry on the cake, Divya also revealed that the newlyweds will soon be welcoming their first child. Both Divya and Arnav have also bought a new house together. Divya also has a daughter from her previous marriage.

“We have achieved the biggest goal in our life by stepping into our very own dream house. Now, we have entered into the most wonderful and responsible chapter of our lives, soon we are expecting our BABY. I’m sure we will cherish this forever as lovers, as spouses, and now as parents. This particular treasure that we share has no replacement," she added.

The 28-year-old concluded her post by expressing gratitude for all the love she has received from her fans over the years. “I take this moment to thank all of you for the immense love and support that you have given to me and my family. Please keep it coming. Thank you," the actress concluded.

The lovely video, dropped by Divya on Instagram, captured snippets of the various moments from their wedding. It also showed the duo celebrating their marriage with their respective families and stepping into their new house. The Kannada actress also gave a small sneak peek at her sonogram, indicating that their firstborn is on its way.

On the work front, Divya is currently playing the lead role in the series Sevvanthi, airing on the television channel Sun TV.

