Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda Looks Gorgeous In Yellow Silk Saree, See Pics

Kavya Gowda is a popular face of the Kannada film industry. She has appeared in more than 200 television shows and commercials. She came into the limelight after appearing in the television series Pyate Mandi Kaadig Bandaru season 2 in 2011. She was also listed in Times Most Desirable Women on Kannada Television. Apart from her acting skills, the diva is also quite active on social media. Recently, the actress shared glimpses from her Sai baba puja offerings at home, which is currently going viral on the internet.

In the puja ceremony, the actress wore a yellow silk saree. She paired it with a green embroidered blouse with golden detailing. Kavya went for glam makeup, tied her hair in a bun, and wore a gajra. To complete her look, she wore a golden maang tika, a heavy traditional necklace set, matching bangles, rings and a bindi. The actress looks completely amazing.

She captioned her post: “Thank you very much for your sweet wishes on our anniversary! Your kind words and loving thoughts just made our day amazing. Smile, happiness, and boundless joy. Right now, our times are filled with them. Thank You." She was referring to her first wedding anniversary, which was on December 2.

See the pics:

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “So Sweet," while another one said, “Looking very beautiful." Many showered heart emojis in the comment box.

Last year, on December 2, Kavya married her beau Somshekar. The actress had a big fat wedding, which was attended by all her near and dear ones. The couple had a traditional Hindu wedding, followed by all the rituals. Kavya’s wedding was indeed a talk of the time.

Earlier, the actress’ wedding was announced to be held in May itself. But the family members decided to postpone their wedding, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

