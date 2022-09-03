Kannada Actress Mahalakshmi Drops First Picture With Husband Post Her Marriage

Kannada actress Mahalakshmi, who recently tied the knot with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran, seems to be blooming with an abundance of love and affection after marriage. Mahalakshmi whose wedding pictures have gone viral appears to be currently enjoying her post-marriage days in bliss.

Calling her life “beautiful", the actress dropped another picture on Instagram where she could be seen whiling away her time at a resort in Chennai. “Life is beautiful and you made it happen my Purusha," captioned Mahalakshmi tagging her husband Ravindar.

In the picture the 32-year-old actress is seen posing in front of the lavish resort. Mahalakshmi was dressed in casual attire, wearing an oversized army-print top along with a pair of light blue ripped denim. She looked away from the camera, striking a candid pose, with her hands behind her back.

The actress sported a subtle smile, donning a gold necklace, and keeping her hair in a messy bun. The luxurious background, overlooking the resort, revealed a small lake with palm trees lined at a few corners of the premises.

Mahalakshmi’s fans commented with congratulatory messages on her photo. One user wrote, “Enjoy your life Maha." Another fan commented, “Happy married life."

The Atagara actress can’t seem to get over her wedding. She added another snap of her special day with Ravindar penning an emotional note that read, “You stole my heart, but I will let you keep it."

The beautiful picture captured the newlyweds in a single frame. Mahalakshmi struck a coy pose while Ravindar gazed at her wife. They were clicked holding each other’s hands.

Ravindar is a well-known producer in the Kannada film industry and he has produced some noteworthy films including Murungakkai Chips and Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma. The pair got married in the presence of close friends and family in a private ceremony on September 1.

Mahalakshmi had previously married Anil with whom she split up in April. She also has a son with Anil.

