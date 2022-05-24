Kannada Actress Mahati Vaishnavi Clears Class 10 Exam With 99 Percent Marks

Kannada actress Mahati Vaishnavi, famous for her rolr in the TV serial Gattimela, has cleared her SSLC (Class 10) board examination with flying colours. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results were announced last week and the actress has scored 99 percent marks. She shared the big news with her fans through her social media and even extended her gratitude to the people who supported her throughout her journey.

Sharing a photo of her results copy on Instagram, Vaishnavi penned a heartfelt note for her family and friends. Her scorecard seems impressive as she managed to score 100 out of 100 in maths and English with 99 out of 100 in Hindi and social science.

She scored 97 out of 100 in science and 124 out of 125 in Kannada. Extending her gratitude to everyone behind her big achievement, she wrote, “Yeah!! The results are out!! Felt really happy! Secured 99.04%! Thank you amma, pappa, annaya, ammama, tatayya for your support. Also, my teachers and school for supporting me in both studies as well as acting! And thanks a lot, Gattimela team and Zee for your constant support! Love you all, it wouldn’t have been possible without you, guys! A special thanks for my Insta family. Because due to exams, I couldn’t post anything or communicate with you guys!! Thanks for your support!"

As soon as Vaishnavi posted the photo, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Vaishnavi’s co-star, actress Sharanya Shetty commented, “Congratulations Mahati. Proud (sic) good luck for your future" with a red heart emoticon.

Fans too showered love for the actress in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “So glad in that busy schedule also, you gave your best. All the very best for your future." while another one called her “inspiration".

Despite being busy with the shoot of her television serial Gattimela, Vaishnavi studied for her examination and did extremely well. The young actress shot to fame after appearing in the reality show Drama Juniors as a contestant. She decided to pursue acting and made her debut with her ongoing show, Gattimela in which she plays the role of Anjali.

