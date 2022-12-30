Kannada Actress Manvita Kamath Recreates Deepika Padukone’s Look From Ram-Leela

Manvita Kamath is a well-known face of the Kannada cinema industry. She has entertained the Kannada audience with her performances in several films. She made her acting debut in 2015 with the thriller film Kendasampige, directed by Duniya Soori. Since her first project, she has created a huge fan base. The actress is also an active social media user and often shares photos and videos to stay connected with her fans. Recently, the diva shared a reel on her official Instagram account, which is currently going viral. In the video, the actress is seen replicating Deepika Padukone’s look from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

She is seen wearing a multicolored Gujarati blouse and getting kajal tattoos done on her neck. She opted for minimal makeup, kept her hair open, and rounded off her look with a black bindi. In the clip, she is also seen doing various poses. She used the song Laal Ishq in the background. The actress captioned it, “When we decided to get Kajal-waala tattoo on my neck! Hegideeee?"

The video was loved by her fans. One of them commented, “ Beautiful", while another one wrote, “ Woww.. so pretty", “ Wow… so so pleasing pretty.. The video and you both," wrote the third user. Many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Manavita started her career as a radio Jockey at Radio Mirchi. Later, she switched to acting and appeared in popular movies like Chowka (2017), Kanaka (2017), Tagaru (2018), Relax Satya (2018) and Taarakaasura (2018).

She was last seen in director Anil Kumar’s drama movie Shiva 143, alongside Dheeren Ramkumar.

She will next be seen in the upcoming bilingual film Rajasthan Diaries. The movie will also feature Sumukha in the pivotal role, along with Rajesh Nataranga, Arun Sagar and Sushma Nanayya in supporting roles. The film was originally produced in Marathi and Kannada, and will now be dubbed in Telugu and Hindi as well. The movie is directed by Nanditha Yadav and bankrolled by Shalini Jitendra Thakare. The music for the film is composed by Arjun Janya. The release date of Rajasthan Diaries has not yet been announced.

