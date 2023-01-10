Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi Looks Winter-Ready In Her Green Oversized Sweater

Model-turned-actress Ragini Dwivedi entered showbiz in 2009 with the action drama film Veera Madakari. She rose to fame after appearing in movies like Ragini IPS, Shiva, Bangari, Veera Madakari, and Kempe Gowda. Besides her amazing acting skills, the Kannada actress is also a fashion enthusiast. She often drops snippets of her from her various photoshoots on social media. Ragini has been an inspiration to many of her followers, for her outstanding fashion choices.

Recently, the actress has dropped another streak of photos on Instagram, from her latest photoshoot. Ragini wrote, “Now: the best time for new beginnings" in the caption. The Shiva actress slayed in a green-coloured, oversized sweater and teamed it up with a black mini skirt and a pair of black boots. She chose glam makeup, with a high-rise ponytail to complete her look.

Advertisement

The Kannada diva struck a variety of poses for her clicks. Her fans were stunned to see the glamorous actress’ shoot. “Very hot," said one user. “Looking beautiful," wrote another. “Stunning," gushed a third admirer.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Ragini made her fans’ heads turn on social media users by sharing her glam looks on Instagram. Last month, the 32-year-old actress shared a couple of photos in a black floral thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline. She rounded off her look with a pair of black heels. She looked stunning. Sharing the snaps on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “FIND A WAY… or fade away" in the caption.

Advertisement

Seeing the photos, fans showered her with hearts and fire emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, she was last seen in the Kannada language crime, mystery, and thriller movie, Sorry Karma Returns. The film was released last year and was a huge hit at the box office. It was directed by Brahmanand Reddy and also featured Arjun Sharma and M F Afzal in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here