Kannada Actress Ramya has a Blast in London With Friend Amrutha Iyengar

Kannada actress Ramya is ready to welcome the New Year with open arms. The actress has jetted off to London to greet the year 2023 in high spirits. Giving her fans some major vacation goals, the 40-year-old appears to be having a ball in the beautiful city of London. She has dropped snippets of precious moments in the land of royalty on her Instagram handle, spending a blissful time with her friend and actress Amrutha Iyengar.

Along with the postcard-worthy vacation pictures, Ramya has added a bunch of random winter-entertainment-themed emojis on the social media platform. The photos capture the Polladhavan actress taking joyous selfies with Amrutha. The duo can be seen dressed in furry, puffer jackets, making funny faces for the clicks.

Advertisement

The rest of the photos reveal a vibrant carnival attended by both actresses. The carnival venue is dotted with vibrant pink and blue decor, with a plethora of rides and amusement activities to enjoy. From the picture of a Giant Ferris wheel to a theme-based scary house, and loads and loads of stuffed plush toys, Ramya has not shied away from cleaning the image gallery of her phone and posting everything under the sun.

As soon as the holiday snaps surfaced on the Internet, netizens flooded the comments with reactions. While one user lavished, “Two cuties in one frame," another called Ramya a ‘Queen." Many others dropped countless red heart emojis in the comment section. Amrutha also seems to reminisce about the well-spent day at the carnival and wrote, “Whaaaat a dayyy" adding a red heart and world emoji.

Speaking of Ramya, the actress, never known to bite back her words, voiced her support for the controversial Besharam Rang song from the film Pathaan. The former Member of the Lok Sabha urged everyone to fight back against misogyny and reminded people that freedom was their basic right.

Advertisement

After a long hiatus from any professional commitments, Ramya is now all geared up to produce and act in the Kannada-language film Swathi Muttina Male Haniye, directed by filmmaker Raj B Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here