Kannada Actress Rashmi Prabhakar Gets Married to Nikhil Bhargav, See Pics

Kannada television actor Rashmi Prabhakar has tied the knot with Nikhil Bhargav. The wedding took place on April 25 in Bangalore. Popular co-actors from the industry graced the wedding with their presence to congratulate the newly-weds. Family, close friends and well wishers of the bride and groom also gathered on the occasion.

The actor shared the cutest photos of herself with her groom, Nikhil Bhargav, from their pre-wedding shoot after they got engaged in November. Rashmi described their romance as “a fairytale love story", and recounted how the two had met and narrated their story about the brand new chapter in her life.

In a recent interview with Bangalore Times, the television actor opened up about her marriage, her loving partner and the tale of when they first met. She said, “Nikhil works in an advertising agency. We first met through a common friend three years ago in an event where I was there to give my dance performance. We first became friends and started liking each other’s qualities. Nikhil was the first to propose to me. Since we both worked together in distributing food packets to the needy during the lockdown, both families knew about us. Just a month back we decided to inform our parents about our relationship, even though they were equally thrilled to get to know that we are taking our relationship to the next level. Nikhil understands the life of an artist and he doesn’t have any objection to continuing in this profession even after marriage."

On a professional scale, Rashmi was seen on Kannada television in a soap drama titled Manasella Neene where she quit the lead role due to “personal reasons", as reported by Times of India.

