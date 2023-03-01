Age-shaming or body-shaming someone is not acceptable. However, social media users often target celebs for their appearances as well as fashion choices. Recently, Kannada actress Saniya Iyer dropped a picture on Instagram with actress Divya Spandana, better known by her on-screen name Ramya. Social media users were quick to target her saying she looked older than Ramya. Some didn’t even stop at this and wrote sexist comments for both divas. As of now, Saniya and Divya ignored these comments and followers appreciated them for staying away from such negativity. Saniya expressed her admiration for Divya in the caption and wrote that she has been her favourite actress in Kannada cinema since class 1.

Divya’s political opinions were perhaps the other reason why this picture didn’t go down well with Saniya’s followers. They came up with a lot of demeaning words for Divya and Saniya for clicking a picture together. However, many others applauded the picture and wrote that both actresses have done exceptionally great work in acting. A closer look at the picture reveals a logo of The Karnataka State Cricket Association. Will Saniya and Divya come up with some project related to this association or was it just a formal meeting?

Despite facing these hate-filled comments, Divya and Saniya remain a foot forward when it comes to charming the audience with their work assignments. As tweeted by Divya, she made her comeback to films after amassing a massive fan following with her acting. She has floated a production house with the name Apple Box Studios and will produce two films distributed by KRG Studios. One of those films is Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye written and directed by Raj B. Shetty.

On the other hand, Saniya dominated the headlines for a long time due to her stint in Bigg Boss Kannada 9. She couldn’t win the game but gained a good following with her performance.

