Kannada Actress Sapthami Gowda's Souvenir From Sets Of Kantara

Kannada film Kantara, directed by Rishabh Shetty, who also stars in the lead role, has been doing good business at the box office. The film is a deviation from the formulaic larger-than-life heroic tales that Kannada cinema is accustomed to and is a cinematic exploration of traditional native cultures in the coastal regions of Karnataka. With a jungle as a setting, many traditional rituals like Bhoota Kola, Kambala and Yakshagana have been depicted in the film.

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda, who made her debut two years ago with Popcorn Monkey Tiger, landed an important role in Kantara. As the film is set in a forest, she plays a forest guard named Leela in the film, who also becomes the love interest of Shiva, the protagonist played by Rishabh Shetty. However, Sapthami reportedly seems to have invested quite a bit emotionally in her role and became attached to the forest guard character she played in the movie. Hence, she has reportedly kept the uniform that she wore in the film with herself.

Talking to a media portal, she said that she wore the forest guard costume for so long that she got attached and could not give it up once filming ended. Hence, when she expressed her desire to take home the uniform with Leela’s badge on it, Rishabh Shetty agreed to let her take it.

In the film, the character of Leela faces the necessity of fencing her own town, and her own people’s space and must take a side in a conflict between humanity and nature. Sapthami received a lot of praise for her performance in Kantara.

Meanwhile, Kantara will soon also have a Hindi dubbed version with the makers recently announcing that the Hindi trailer will be unveiled on October 9.

