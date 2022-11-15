Kannada Actress Shamna Kasim Gets Expensive Diamond Ring On Her Wedding Night

Kannada actress Shamna Kasim, who is known by her screen name Poorna, has already left an imprint on the industry. Recently, the actress got married to her long-term boyfriend Shanid Asif Ali in a lavish ceremony in Dubai and her wedding photos have gone viral.

According to sources, another news that has surfaced on the internet about the couple is that Shanid gifted Shamna an expensive diamond ring on the wedding night.

Shamna had been dating Shanid for a while, and the couple first met at a party in Dubai, as the actress revealed in a recent interview. Their conversation began with the subject of golden visas in Dubai, and soon a friendship blossomed into love. Shamna posted some pictures from the rituals on her social media handle after their wedding, and they are as colourful and beautiful as they can get.

The groom was well-dressed in an Aran attire, while Shamna donned a silk sari with an elaborately embroidered head dupatta. After the function, the couple also held a lavish wedding reception, and later she posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram. While posting them, she wrote, “She wrote, “Well I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself."

She further added, “You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me. Today, amidst our near and dear ones you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness."

Shanid is from Malappuram, although he is settled in Dubai now and is currently the CEO of the JBS group of companies.

