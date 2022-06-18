Kannada Actress Swathi Sathish Gets Swollen Face After Root Canal Surgery Goes Wrong

Facial beauty and appearance are important characteristics for actors and actresses. So, when something happens to their face, it can be detrimental to their career. Recently, Kannada actress Swathi Sathish faced a similar tragic incident after her root canal surgery went wrong.

The actress, who hails from Bengaluru, recently suffered pain and a swollen face after her root canal therapy failed. The actress was assured by the dentist that the swelling of her face will be healed in two or three days. However, even after three weeks the actress is still suffering from a swollen face and pain. Due to the swollen face she has almost become unrecognisable and it has been difficult for her to move out of her home.

She alleged that the doctor provided incomplete information and the wrong medication about the treatment. The actress is now being treated in another hospital. The actress known for her work in films like FIR and 6 to 6, had undergone the root canal treatment at the Oryx Dental Multispecialty Hospital. She was allegedly given salicylic acid instead of anesthesia during the procedure. She found out about this after Swathi went to another hospital for treatment. She is now recovering at home.

Last month popular Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj passed away following the complications from the failed plastic surgery. She was only 21 and had undergone a fat-free cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

