Kannada Campus Horror Spooky College To Have Revamped Version Of This Evergreen Song

Patrons of the classic era of Kannada films will surely be enchanted by the melodious song Mellusire Savigana, an evergreen track from the 1963 Dr Rajkumar-starrer Veerakesari. An Indian adaptation of the classic story of Robin Hood, the B Vittalacharya-directed film had memorable music by Ghantasala. The song Mellusire Savigana, sung by Ghantasala himself, along with P Susheela, remains a favourite to date. However, music lovers will soon be able to listen to the song in a new rendition.

Budding actress Reeshma Nanaiah, who debuted in Kannada cinema with director Prem’s Ek Love Ya, has been roped in by the makers of the upcoming Kannada film Spooky College which stars Vivek Simha along with Kushee Ravi in the lead. An accomplished dancer, Reeshma is believed to have done a special dance number for the campus horror story and reportedly the track will be a remake of the classic Mellusire Savigana song.

According to the film’s director, Bharath, the song is not an arbitrary inclusion and does its bit to further the plot. The dance sequence occurs when some students in the film visit a forest in Dandeli. The music is being scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath who has recently hit the bull’s eye with his music in the massive nationwide hit Kantara. Ajaneesh has added a contemporary touch to Mellusire Savigana and the makers aim to introduce the evergreen song to the youth of today. Reeshma was reportedly signed on for the dance number after the team of Spooky College was impressed by her dancing skills in Ek Love Ya.

A century-old college in Dharwad served as the setting for the HK Prakash-produced film Spooky College. The cinematography for the film has been handled by Manohar Joshi.

