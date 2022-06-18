Kannada Comedy King Chikkanna Soon To Begin Shoot For His Debut Movie As Solo Hero

Kannada comedy star Chikkanna is all set to start shooting for his debut movie as a solo hero. The shooting for the movie Upadhyaksha, helmed by director Anil Kumar, will begin next month. According to reports, the movie will go on the floors on July 17. The film will be shot in Mysore and a small part of the movie will be filmed in Bengaluru.

The film is bankrolled by Smitha Umapathi and Nirmala Srinivasa. The crew of the movie recently held the muhurat ceremony at the famous Banashankari temple in Bengaluru. Producer Smitha Umapathi and Chikkanna’s mother also attended the event.

On the occasion of muhurat puja, filmmaker Anil Kumar said, “We have launched the film at Banashankari temple. This is a comedy movie, from the first scene to the climax it will make people laugh. There is no doubt that it is good entertainment. Even in comedy cinema, it has emotional moments.’’

Umapati Srinivas, who is the producer of some hit films like Hebuli, Robert, and Madagaja, said, “Chikanna shines on the screen as a full-fledged hero through this film, and is nothing short of entertaining."

Chikkanna is quite excited about his upcoming movie as a solo hero and he revealed that earlier he had the opportunity to act as the male lead in the films like Ajahuli and Adhyaksha but he refused. The comedy king of Sandalwood cinema said that he loved the story of Upadhyaksha and agreed to do the film.

Malaika will be playing the female lead opposite Chikkanna. The shooting of the movie is likely to be completed by August.

