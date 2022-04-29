Kannada Director Aravind Kaushik Arrested in Money Laundering Case

Kannada director Aravind Kaushik, who is known to bring magic to both television and the silver screen, has landed in trouble for his popular serial Kamali. The producer of the show, Rohit S, has filed a complaint against Aravind over alleged money laundering and the Bengalure police have arrested him. Aravind has denied the allegations and claimed that he is being framed.

According to the police, Rohit claimed in his complaint that he invested lakhs of rupees in the Kannada television show Kamali. However, the producer said he has not received a penny in return. In the complaint, producer Rohit stated, “I have invested around Rs 73 lakh for the Kamali Series, but had not received any dividends yet. Also, my money has also not been returned."

After this, the Vyyalikaval police lodged the case under IPC Section 420 against Aravind and others. Denying all the allegations by Rohit, Aravind has said that the team has already paid Rohit his share. The director further accused Rohit of using his name for propaganda. The police are investigating the matter and Aravind is in their custody.

Advertisement

Aravind, who started his career as a dubbing artist, entered the world of direction in 2010 with Nam Aerial Eidu. Aravind is best known in the industry for directing films like Huliraya, Shardula and Tughlaq. Apart from this, he has also directed various television shows such as Lagnapatrike and Kamali.

Talking about Kamali, the Kannada daily soap began airing in May 2018. The show stars Amulya Omkar and Niranjan in lead roles. The story of the show revolves around a rural girl, Kamali, who has a dream of going to Bengaluru to study.

Along with Kamali, the serial also takes us on a journey of a free-spirited guy, Niranjan, and a stubborn girl, Rachana, who can do anything to get her to wish fulfilled. The story is all about these three crossing ways and exploring life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.