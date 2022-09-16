Kannada Director Nagshekar's Debut Tamil Film to be Released in November

November Maleyil Naanum Avalum, written and directed by Sandalwood actor-director Nagshekar, is slated to open in theaters in November this year. The actor-director, who started filming for his Tamil debut project in 2019, wrapped up the shooting in August. Nagshekar is also playing the lead role in the movie.

The shooting of the upcoming film was delayed due to the pandemic. Well-known veteran actors Delhi Ganesh and Suman Ranganath among others have been roped in for the project.

Anu Sithara, who is known for Ramante Edenthottam (2017), Oru Kuprasidha Payyan (2018), and Captain (2018), will be seen playing the female lead in the upcoming film.

Speaking about November Malayil Naanum Avalum in an interview earlier, Nagashekar revealed that he had initially planned the film for another actor, but everybody suggested that the lead role would suit him following which he decided to star in his Tamil directorial debut.

The director has joined hands with Joni Harsha and Shivu S Yasodhara to produce the film. Cinematographer Satya Hegade is handling the camera work, Ruben is entrusted with editing, and Lalgudi N Ilayaraja is in charge of the art direction. Shabir is providing the music and background score to the lyrics penned by Madhan Karky. Director Viji wrote the dialogues while the action sequences are choreographed by Dileep Subbarayan. Venu Velmurugan is the executive producer.

On the other hand, the director is waiting for the release of Gurthunda Seethakalam, the Telugu version of the Kannada blockbuster hit Love Mocktail, helmed by Darling Krishna. The upcoming film has Satyadev and Tamannaah in the lead.

