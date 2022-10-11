Kannada Film Banaras Gets Bigger as Ajay Devgn’s Panorama Studios Gets Distribution Rights

The Kannada film industry had, for years, mostly existed in the shadows, not receiving much attention in the Hindi belt. In comparison, Telugu and Tamil films made deep inroads into the Hindi heartland. However, with the widespread success of the KGF films, Kannada cinema experienced a revolution and now, more Sandalwood films are being dubbed into Hindi and being distributed in the north. Examples include the Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona and the very recent Rishabh Shetty-directed Kantara, which is soon going to be dubbed in Hindi.

Now, another upcoming Kannada movie is on its way to woo audiences in the country’s northern belt. The film Banaras has been making news ever since it was announced. With a long production schedule that was disrupted multiple times because of the pandemic, the release of the film even got postponed from 2021 as initially planned. Now that Banaras is finally ready to be released on November 5, we have an interesting piece of news. The movie will be distributed all over India and it will be none other than Ajay Devgn’s Panorama Studios that will do it.

While D Beats has the distribution rights of the film in Karnataka and Mulakuppadam in Kerala, the rights for North India have been acquired by Panorama Studios. Ajay Devgn is a major stakeholder of the prestigious label which has backed projects like Runway 34, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Ujda Chaman.

Banaras is written and directed by Jayateertha and marks the debut vehicle of newcomer Zaid Khan opposite Sonal Monteiro. The interesting premise, which has science fiction elements of time travel against the backdrop of a poignant love story in the city of Banaras, has already intrigued fans.

