Kannada film Lifeu Ishtene, which first hit the theatres in 2011, is all set to be re-released on February 10. Diganth, Samyukta Hornad, Sindhu Lokanath and Sathish Ninasam starred in the film.

Announcing the re-release, director Pawan Kumar wrote, “A limited theatrical re-release of my first film “Lifeu Ishtene" to help boys, girls, men, women, and others deal with valentine’s week. FEB 10, 2023 - Do watch in theatres. It’s a Romantic Comedy." The title of the film is derived from a popular song from Pancharangi.

The romantic-themed film will be released on Valentine’s Week on February 10. The music of the film was composed by Mano Murthy. Lifeu Ishtene became one of the most successful films in 2011, receiving praise from both critics and audiences. Significant roles were also played by Achyuth Kumar, Veena Sundar, Ramya Barna, Chandan Kumar, Raju Talikote, Mimicry Dayanand and Srinivas Prakash.

According to reports, Lifeu Ishtene will always be special to Pawan Kumar. He said, “It got made 12 years ago, but every time the cast including Diganth, Samyukta Hornad, Sindhu and I met, everyone would keep going back to the time we shot for it. They had fond memories of it, which was very nostalgic for all of us." When it first came out, multiplexes were still catching on and single screens were still the norm.

Pawan Kumar further added, “Kannada movies releasing at multiplexes were unheard of and Lifeu Ishtene released at single screens. It had its own fan base." So, what prompted the team to re-release it 12 years later? “There have been many films that have come after Lifeu Ishtene and they have all had a similar tone. And we wondered, what if the movie had been released today? What would it be like if it were to be released in a multiplex? So when Jack Manju and I had this idea, we ran with it. And we’ve decided to release it around Valentine’s Day; it’ll be in theatres on February 10."

Director Pawan Kumar is currently working on Dhoomam, which has completed filming and is now in post-production. The project’s lead actors are Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali. The film will be released in four languages.

