Kannada Film Thimayya & Thimayya All Set To Release In Theatres On This Date

Diganth Manchale and Anant Nag are all pumped up to share the screen space, yet again, in the upcoming Kannada film Thimayya & Thimayya. Not so long ago, the makers left social media buzzing after they unveiled the first look teaser of the Sanjay Sharma directorial. Now, Thimayya & Thimayya second teaser has also been released, and it opened to positive reviews from the masses.

Besides Anant and Diganth, Thimayya & Thimayya stars Aindrita Ray as the female lead. And, supermodel-turned-actor Shubra Aiyappa will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the much-anticipated film. Rajesh Sharma has produced the film under the banner of Garuda Motion Pictures.

Along with launching the second teaser of Thimayya & Thimayya on Monday, November 14, the makers announced that the Diganth Manchale- and Anant Nag-starrer will hit the big screen on 2nd December. It also marks yet another collaboration between the real-life couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray after the recent Kshamisi Nimma Khaateyalli Hanavilla. They had previously teamed up for Manasare and Parijatha.

Shedding some light on the storyline of the film, debutant director Sanjay Sharma told The Indian Express, “Essentially, this is a story of a grandfather and a grandson, who meet after 30 years. A series of events forces them to stay together for three months. When they stay under one roof, they rediscover themselves and the missing connection between them. The film is a light-hearted comedy that talks about the importance of familial ties."

The shooting of Thimayya & Thimayya took place in Bengaluru, Madikeri, and Mysuru. The family drama had gone on floors in October 2021. The music for the film is scored by Anoop Seelin and its cinematography is handled by Balakrishna Thota.

Before Thimayya & Thimayya, Diganth Manchale appeared in several hit films, including Manasaare, Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene, Chowka, Katheyondu Shuruvagide, and Gaalipata. Anant Nag, on the other hand, has given phenomenal performances in a host of films such as Beladingala Baale, Minchina Oata, Narada Vijaya, Janma Janmada Anubandha, Kamana Billu and Gauri Ganesha, among many others.

