Kannada Filmmaker Murali Krishna Dies of Heart Attack

Renowned Sandalwood director-producer Murali Krisha died of a heart attack at the age of 63 on November 14. He was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness and passed away Monday night. The heartbreaking news of his sudden demise has sent shock waves among the Kannada film fraternity.

Murali Krisha is survived by his wife and two daughters. The filmmaker’s mortal remains have been kept at his residence located in Sahakar Nagara, Bangalore, for final viewing. He will be laid to rest at the Hebbal Chitagara today, November 15.

Murali Krishna was reportedly suffering from a brain tumour. According to reports, although he had a tumour for quite some time, it was diagnosed later when he got a CT scan done. He was then admitted to a private hospital near Lalbagh in Banglore for undergoing surgery.

Murali Krishna last helmed the 2019 film Gara, which was based on a short story, titled An Astrologer’s Day, by RK Narayan. The star cast of this Kannada film included Rahman Hassan, Pradeep Aryan, Avanthika Mohan, Johnny Lever, Sadhu Kokila, Neha Patil and Roopa Devi, among many others. Murali is credited with introducing comedian Johnny Lever to Kannada cinema with Gara. The plot of the film focused on the life of a conman, who poses as an astrologer to earn a living.

Apart from direction, Murali Krishna has also bankrolled a host of Kannada films, which included Bala Nouke, Hrudaya Samrajya, and Karnana Sampathu, to name a few. Not a lot of people know that he had pursued law and became an advocate before working in films. Murali held a diploma in film direction, which paved the way for him to pursue a career in the Kannada film industry.

