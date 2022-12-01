Home » News » Movies » Kannada Serial Agnisakshi’s Hindi Adaptation Agnisakshi… Ek Samjhauta To Release Soon

Agnisakshi ran from 2013 to 2020, and had a total of 1,588 episodes.

The Hindi version of this daily soap is called Agnisakshi … Ek Samjhauta
Daily soaps, films, books or any other creative initiative requires makers to seek inspiration from some or other sources. There is a treasure trove of some famous projects in every language, from where people have sought ideas and went on to churn out masterpieces. In a similar step, makers have come up with the Hindi version of the popular Kannada serial Agnisakshi. The Hindi version of this daily soap is called Agnisakshi … Ek Samjhauta, which will be telecasted soon on the Colors channel and streamed on VOOT as well.

Agnisakshi ran from 2013 to 2020 and had a total of 1,588 episodes. The series revolved around the storyline of Sannidhi and Siddhartha, a businessman. Their marital alliance is arranged by Siddhartha’s elder sister-in-law, Chandrika. Chandrika had arranged this marriage because she knows that Sannidhi will never be able to conceive. In this way, she had planned to inherit all the fortune of Siddhartha’s family. Gradually, Siddhartha’s younger brother Akhil and Sannidhi’s younger sister Tanu also develop a liking for each other. But Chandrika and her younger sister, Maya consider these developments as a hindrance to their treacherous plans and will do anything to stop this marriage.

Initially, Agnisakshi was loved by audiences, and Siddharth- Sannidhi’s Jodi also developed a good fan base. With the passage of time, the show was slammed by the audience for imparting negativity and wrong values. Audiences were also of the opinion that the storyline is being dragged too much unnecessarily. Due to this, there were no surprise elements which could keep the audience hooked to the daily soap.

Audiences are eager to know whether the makers of Agnisakshi … Ek Samjhauta could avoid the mistakes done by the director or not.

Agnisakshi … Ek Samjhauta’s story revolves around Satvik and Jeevika, and what happens when the man ‘divorces’ his wife just after their wedding. Aashey Mishra, who will essay the role of Satvik, is all pumped up for this project. He talked about it in a conversation with a portal. Aashey said, “I am essaying the character Satvik Bhosle, who has a prismatic personality, a wizard in the line of business, and an absolute family man. I am looking forward to this new journey and hope the viewers embrace me in this role."

