Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar to Collaborate With Sachin Ravi For His 127th Film

Evergreen superstar Shiva Rajkumar is on a signing spree. Coming back to work in full power, the actor announced his 127th film via his Twitter handle on Tuesday. Along with sharing an announcement poster, the superstar wrote, “The Saga of Ashwatthama Continues #SRK127 Looking forward to the beginning @SachinBRavi."

For his 127th film, Shiva Rajkumar has joined hands with Avane Srimannarayana fame Sachin Ravi, who has also penned the story for this untitled drama. Moreover, besides directing the movie, Sachin Ravi has also donned the cap of producer as he has undertaken the task of bankrolling this venture under his home banner 200 Not Out Cinemas.

The team is planning to unveil the title of the flick by the first week of August. It is likely to go on the floors in September this year. It is expected that Shivarajkumar will be seen playing a superhero in the film, which is touted to be a spy thriller.

If reports are anything to go by, this Sachin Ravi directorial will be the first Kannada superhero film.

The project is believed to be inspired by the life of Mahabharata’s character Ashwathama, the son of Guru Dronacharya. Set against the backdrop of the present times, this project will be big on VFX.

The story will revolve around Ashwathama’s fight against evil and his relationships in life. In the meantime, official information on the rest of the cast and crew is awaited.

Shiva Rajkumar has multiple projects lined up. The actor is currently entertaining the audience with his 123rd film, Bairagee. Directed by Vijay Milton, the film hit theatres on July 1.

On the work front, he is presently shooting for his 125th film titled Vedha with choreographer-filmmaker A Harsha. Soon after wrapping the shoot of this project, the actor is expected to move ahead with Togaraj Bhatt-Rockline Venkatesh’s directorial.

