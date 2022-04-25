Kannada Star Sudeep Praises KGF2; Says Hindi 'Not a National Language'

Bollywood is not good at making pan-India films, Kannada star Sudeep said recently at the trailer launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever. The actor also added that Hindi is not a national language, and regional filmmakers are making films going places. Sudeep praised Yash-starrer KGF: chapter 2, which is on a record-breaking spree.

“Everyone says that a Kannada film was made on pan-India level. But a small correction is that Hindi is not a national language at all. Today Bollywood produces many Pan India movies. They are being released in Telugu and Tamil. But that does not mean they are a hit. But … the movies we are releasing today are being watched all over the world. South directors are making their films for the entire world to see," he said.

It is well known that recently our South films Bahubali, RRR, and KGF have achieved solid success on the pan-India level, he added.

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep tweeted, “Correct it, Hindi is no more the National Language, it’s no more a National language"! In a film launch & huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places. #stophindilmposition"

He also shared a video of the event. The post garnered 486 retweets, 53 Quote Tweets and 1,891 likes. Followers supported his thoughts on the issue. One of the users replied, no more national language alla, it was never a national language and never it will be @KicchaSudeep", while another said, “Let me correct it a bit again @KicchaSudeepavare, Hindi is “no more" a national language is also an incorrect statement. Hindi was NEVER a national language. The Union of India doesn’t have any National Lang. All Indian Languages must have equality, which is what we have to fight for."

Sudeep’s comments came in the backdrop of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s discussion on the importance of the Hindi language in the country and highlighted how it should be the alternative to the English language across the country. The Home Minister, while presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, said that Hindi should be the alternative to the English language and no other local languages.

