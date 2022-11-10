Kannada Star Yash’s Photo From Dubbing Studio Goes Viral; Know What He is Working On

KGF star Yash’s upcoming projects are a source of curiosity and discussion among fans ever since the second chapter of the franchise was released. In the midst of rumours of Yash appearing in Brahmastra 2 as well as the third instalment of KGF, a picture of the actor dubbing in a studio along with director of Gandhadagudi fame, Amoghavarsha, has caught the attention of fans. The photos have gone viral and while fans of Yash were speculating which project it is for, it has now been revealed it is for a documentary made by Amoghavarsha that Yash has lent his voice.

The documentary is a narrative on the life of chieftain Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, who is credited to have built the city of Bengaluru. A statue of Kempe Gowda will be unveiled on November 11 at Kempe Gowda International Airport, coinciding with the inauguration of Terminal 2. It has been built at a cost of Rs 5000 crores and is of international standards.

A documentary video on Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda has been made by Amoghavarsha to go along with the unveiling of the statue, talking about his life and achievements. Reportedly, Yash has provided the voiceover for the video and the viral photos are of him dubbing for the documentary. Minister Ashwath Narayan has taken charge of the unveiling of Kempe Gowda’s statue. The inauguration of Terminal 2 of the airport will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yash recently confirmed that there are plans for a KGF3 but it was not going to happen anytime soon. He said he wants to do something else now as he has been concentrating only on the KGF films for the last 6 years.

