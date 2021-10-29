Puneeth Rajkumar Dead: Sonu Sood, Lakshmi Manchu Offer Condolences to Kannada Superstar’s Family

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar who was hospitalised after suffering chest pain passed away on Friday, October 29. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru and was 46 at the time of his death. His untimely demise came as a shock to not only his fans but the entire film fraternity, who has taken to social media to express their shock and offer condolences. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was heartbroken at the news, Tweeted, “Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar"

Advertisement

Priya Anand, who is known for films like English Vinglish, Fukrey wrote, “The nicest person I’ve had the honor of crossing paths with… My Raajakumara," and left a broken heart emoji along with her tweet.

Actress Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, “OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar"

Urvashi Rautela wrote that she always wanted to work with him. Her post read, “May your soul rest in peace. Gone too soon Broken heart #PuneethRajkumar. When i did my first Kannada film always wanted to work with him…"

Boney Kapoor tweeted, “Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of

@PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar."

Advertisement

Here is how the film fraternity reacted:

Cricket Virender Sehwag also offered his condolences.

Puneeth is the son of matinee idol Rajkumar. He has been a lead actor in 29 films. He appeared in many films as a child actor too. His most notable performances include Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985). He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as Powerstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.