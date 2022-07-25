Kannada Trailer of Saravanan-Starrer The Legend is Out And It Deserves an Applause

The Kannada trailer for Saravanan’s The Legend is now available, and it is receiving a lot of attention. Saravana Store, a businessman, plays the lead role in the film. JD-Jerry directed the film and the film’s music was composed by Harish Jayaraj.

The trailer shows a spectacular visual experience and a narrative which is deserving of applause. The Legend is the action-packed debut film of businessman Legend Saravanan, who owns a shopping mall complex. The clip appears to be a beautiful picture postcard. With its flawless combination of superb storytelling and magnificent lyrical images, The Legend might perhaps transform the dynamics of cinema.

The Legend was created as an amazing picture involving action sequences, love, and passion, among other things. The film crew is hard at work marketing the picture, which will be released on Friday.

In the film, Saravanan plays a scientist wanting to preserve his nation but must face many terrible forces.

The trailer and music from this big-budget film have become popular on social media. The film’s foreign distribution rights have been bought by AP International Films.

The film, directed by the JD-Jerry pair, appears to be a standard mass entertainment, complete with colourful music, gravity-defying action, comedy tracks, and an obligatory social message. The picture has a great technical team, rich production values, and a fantastic ensemble, as seen by the slick-looking trailer.

Urvashi Rautela, Suman, Geethika, Prabhu, late Vivek, Vijayakumar, Yogi Babu, Vamsi Krishna, and Nasser also appear in The Legend. The film has music by Harris Jayaraj, cinematography by Velraj, and editing by Ruben.

The film is being produced by legend Saravanan. All of the songs in this film, written by Harris Jayaraj have already become super successful with fans. Harris Jayaraj has created the soundtrack after a lengthy hiatus, heightening interest in the picture.

