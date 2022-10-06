Kannadathi Actress Ranjini Raghavan a Shining Star in Lime-Green Gown; Check Pics

Kannada actress Ranjani Raghavan, who stole our hearts with the Kannda serial Kannadathi, has etched a special place in the hearts of many. Ranjani, who has acted in many popular soap operas, is quite active on social media. She is often seen posting updates on her upcoming projects and blessing our eyes with her amazing pictures.

Recently, the Kannada beauty has done it again! Dressed up for the occasion of the television channel, Colors Kannada’s Anubandha Awards 2022, Ranjani stole the spotlight with her ravishing lime-green gown.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

“The darkest nights produce the brightest stars… In the dark, stars shine more and are visible," read her caption.

Striking several candid poses, Ranjani looked like a diva in the green ruffled gown. Having a stone-embellished, lacey front, the actress was all-decked up for the glam night. For her hairdo, Ranjani left a few locks open while securing her brunette hair in a loose bun with the help of a stone-embellished hair clip.

She rounded off her look with bold makeup, sporting a bright red shade of lipstick, on-fleek liner, and well-trimmed brows. Adding a dash of blush to her cheeks, the Kannadathi actress aptly shined like a star, making fans go gaga over her look.

Advertisement

Ranjani’s pictures grabbed plenty of eyeballs from excited fans who couldn’t stop gushing over her glammed avatar. “Stunningly gorgeous" lavished one user. “Wow…so pretty" commented a second. “Pretty doll," dropped in a third user.

Earlier, the actress wished everyone a happy Dussehra by sharing an adorable picture of herself on Instagram, draped in a yellow saree. She rounded off her ethnic wear with braided hair, golden jewellery, and a small red bindi. Check out her snap here:

Advertisement

On the work front, Ranjani is currently seen in the Kannadathi serial opposite actor Kiran Raj. She plays the role of a village teacher who pledges to turn Kiran aka Harsha Kumar into a responsible young man. Ranjani’s character is widely loved by viewers. The show is presently airing on Colors Kannada.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here