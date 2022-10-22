Kannadathi Actress Sara Annaiah Flaunts Dancing Skills in Black Ruffled Saree

Kannada actress Sara Annaiah has hooked viewers with her character Varu in the Kannada-language television show Kannadathi. Enjoying decent popularity on the serial, Sara also boasts of a large fan following on Instagram. A social media buff, Sara never fails to impress her admirers by sharing sneak peeks of her impeccable fashion diaries. Besides blessing our timelines with her stunning wardrobe collection, Sara has also won hearts with her graceful dance moves. And, her recent video is proof.

Enticing social media users with her on-fleek dance moves, the Kannada beauty has dropped a remarkable video on her Instagram space where she can be seen matching steps to the beats of Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s Sonta Sonta song from his movie Chandu.

Ditching any fancy captions, the actress just added two smiley emojis to her post. The video opens with Sara adjusting her sleek black, ruffled saree, draping it over her shoulders, and tucking the loose end at her waist. The diva seems to feel the groovy lyrics of the Sonta Sonta song before breaking into an impromptu dance.

Sara shakes a leg and sways her hips, lip-syncing to the peppy number, her adorable expressions and gestures being a bonus. She seemed to dance to her heart’s content to the Kiccha Sudeep song, flashing her beaming smile, as her performance got recorded on camera.

Sara’s comment section overflowed with red heart and fire emojis, with her followers admiring the actress’s graceful moves. “You look extremely gorgeous in a saree… Awesome moves" praised one user. “Wow… beautiful," lavished another. “Gorgeous" noted a third.

Can’t seem to get enough of Sara in traditional outfits? Check out some of the other saree-clad pictures that will involuntarily force you to go and follow her on Instagram if you do not already.

