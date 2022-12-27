Kannadathi: Varudhini’s Love Interest To Be Introduced in Tuesday's Episode

Kannadathi is currently one of the most popular Kannada television shows. The daily soap marked the comeback of Ranjani Raghavan and Kiran Raj to the small screen. Its plot revolves around the life of an ageing mother and her son. The serial’s current track shows how Varudhini (Sarah Annaiah) goes to great lengths to create problems in the life of Harsha (Kiran Raj) and Bhuvaneshwari (Ranjani Raghavan). Bhuvaneshwari then explains to Harsha that till the time Varudhini does not find her life partner, she will keep on creating roadblocks in their marital life.

Now, according to the latest update, the show is all set to welcome a new actor to the cast, whose identity has not been revealed yet. However, ardent viewers of the show opine that this actor will play the love interest of Varudhini. The identity of the actor will be revealed in today’s episode of Kannadathi.

The makers have been careful not to drop even the slightest hint about who will play the love interest of Varudhini in the show. And fans are every bit excited to know about the latest addition to Kannadathi’s cast. As of now, audiences have appreciated the riveting twists and turns introduced by the makers, which include Varudhini trying her best to end Harsha and Bhuvaneshwari marriage.

In the past episodes, viewers saw how she forged the signatures of Harsha on divorce papers and sent them to Bhuvaneshwari. However, by a stroke of good luck, Bhuvaneshwari was able to figure out it was a fake sign and decided that she had enough of Varudhini’s evil plans. Apart from Varudhini, Harsha’s mother Ratnamala’s death also marked an unexpected twist to the show’s plot. It led to a rift between Harsha and Bhuvaneshwari, as the former got to know that his mother had transferred her entire property in her daughter-in-law’s name.

