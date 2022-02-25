Kannamma to Finally Tell Bharathi the Truth in ‘Bharathi Kannamma’? Promo Out

Popular Tamil TV drama Bharathi Kannamma, many say, has been stuck at Kannamma’s birthday for quite a while. The viewers have been eagerly waiting for the truth to be revealed. However, the promo, which was released last Sunday, has led to a stir. The reason? The scenes in the promo were edited in such a way that it seemed that Bharathi had again prevented Kannamma from telling the truth. The probability of this happening made the viewers very upset.

However, there’s something in today’s episode that may pacify the fans. In continuation of yesterday’s episode, Kannamma was seen telling Bharathi the entire truth about Hema. But Bharathi, as usual, snaps at Kannamma and leaves in a huff.

Advertisement

After this, Selandarya comes in and pacifies Kannamma. “You do not want a nasty man who has been suspicious of you for 9 years and has not yet accepted your children as his own. You should tell Lakshmi that her father is dead," he says in shock.

Hearing this, Kannamma started crying. Lakshmi, on the other hand, is seen longing for her father to come to visit her. Bharathi also went on to taunt her by saying, “Maybe if I told Lakshmi that I was her father, your boyfriend would tell me the truth."

Hearing this, Kannamma is enraged. The video shows her going straight. Although this scene could either be a reality or a dream, fans will surely be hoping that it turns out to be real.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.