Kantara 2 Is Confirmed, Says Hombale Films After Rishab Shetty Movie Sent for Oscars Nomination

Rishab Shetty's film Kantara is among the most celebrated films of the year. Now, its makers have confirmed that the film's second part will be made.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 08:54 IST

Bengaluru, India

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has broken several records at the box office.
Rishab Shetty’s Kannada blockbuster Kantara will “definitely" be turned into a franchise, the movie’s producers confirmed on Wednesday. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara garnered an overwhelming response upon its release in theatres on September 30.

Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films, said the banner is elated with the response to Kantara and will soon start developing “either a prequel or sequel" to the film.

“Rishab is away and once he is back, we will discuss what we want to do — a sequel or a prequel. We will have something in a couple of months. We definitely have plans for ‘Kantara 2’ but there’s no timeline," Kiragandur told PTI in an interview.

Kantara was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, and went on to collect more than Rs 400 crore at the box office in all languages. The film has been declared as one of the most successful films of the year.

Kantara was originally released on September 30 in Kannada and its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam hit the theatres a couple of weeks later. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. The Hindi version gave tough competition to several Bollywood releases over the weeks. Several celebrities including Prabhas, Dhanush, Anushka Shetty, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shilpa Shetty have heaped praise on the film.

Meanwhile, speaking with IndiaToday.in, Kirgandur confirmed that they submitted Kantara for the Oscars. “We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come," he said. “Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well," he added.

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment

first published: December 22, 2022, 08:38 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 08:54 IST
