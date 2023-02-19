Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Drops MASSIVE Spoiler, Will Rajinikanth Be Part of the Prequel?

Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty had previously announced that he will be coming back with another Kantara film. The actor-director revealed that the new film will be a prequel to Kantara released in 2022. Now, the filmmaker has teased the genre could also be different. The tease surely has us excited!

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Rishab Shetty was speaking about the blockbuster success of Kantara at an event in Bengaluru when he teased Kantara 2. “We are researching for the script. Preliminary work is underway. In the prequel, the audiences are in for plenty of surprises, he promised. Even the film’s genre will be different," the report quoted him.

The report also added that Rishab was asked if superstar Rajinikanth will be seen playing a role in Kantara 2 but the Kannada actor kept mum. For the unversed, when Kantara was released, Rajinikanth shared his review of the film on Twitter. A few days later, Rishab revealed he met Rajinikanth at his Chennai home where they discussed the film.

Directed and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara revolves around a Kamabala champion who is at loggerheads with a forest officer. The film was praised for the performances and for keeping intact the nuances of the traditions shown, including that of the Bhoota Kola performer.

Rishab announced Kantara 2 last month when the film completed 100 days. “We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year," Rishab said.

“The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," the actor added.

