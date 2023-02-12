It has just been a few days since Rishab Shetty announced Kantara 2. The film, a prequel to the events that play out in Kantara, will mark the return of the brilliant Kannada actor to the world of Kantara. While Rishab is staying tight-lipped about the film, rumour had it that Urvashi Rautela has been roped in to play a pivotal part in Kantara 2. The speculation sparked after she shared a picture with Rishab and captioned it, “Kantara 2 loading."

In the picture she posted on Saturday on Instagram, Urvashi was seen wearing a yellow outfit and posing with Rishab. The Kannada actor was also seen in a casual fit. The picture led to speculations that Urvashi might be in Kantara 2. However, a source close to the film clarified that Urvashi is not a part of Kantara 2.

“All the rumours around Urvashi Rautela’s casting in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue. Recently, Urvashi just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame star and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumours," a source told ETimes.

Rishab announced Kantara 2 when the first film in the now-franchise completed 100 days of its release. The team gathered for a celebration when the writer, actor, and director of the film opened up about the Kantara sequel. Rishab shared that what the audience has seen for now is actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next is Kantara’s prequel. Dropping hint about the release date, the actor also revealed that the film is likely to hit theatres in 2024.

“We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year," Rishab said.

“The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film," the actor added.

