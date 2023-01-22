Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty Working on Prequel, Film to Get Pan-India Release

After the immense success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is working on the second part of his film. However, it will be a prequel instead of a sequel. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said the actor-director has already started working on Kantara 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Vijay said, “He (Shetty) plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year."

Rishab Shetty is reportedly in coastal regions of Karnataka now to conduct the recee for the film.

Meanwhile, those who have missed the theatrical premiere of Kantara can catch it on Television. It has been revealed that Star Maa channel will premiere the Kannada film dubbed in Telugu on January 22 at 6 PM. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara managed to break several records in Indian cinema and collected over Rs 400 crore worldwide at the box office. Kantara is now the second highest grosser ever in Kannada cinema — only behind KGF: Chapter 2 which collected around Rs 1200 crore.

The film was directed by Rishab Shetty and starred him besides Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty among others. Kantara’s plot revolves around folk performance traditions, animistic beliefs, generational memory and concerns about land rights.

Kantara also made it to the contention list of Oscars 2023. The film was part of the 301 film list announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. The film is up for contesting for Best Picture and Best Actor categories at the 95th Academy Awards.

