Kantara Actor Kishore Reacts to Twitter Suspending His Account, Says 'To Avoid Misconceptions...'

Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G’s Twitter account was suspended recently. The actor, who is an activist on farmers’ problems and unabashedly expresses his views, has now revealed that his account was not suspended due to a particular post but because of a hack.

Taking to Instagram, Kishore shared screenshots of his recent activities and clarified the suspension. “Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts. I have come to know that it was because of Hacking on December 20, 2022. Twitter has promised necessary action. Thanking everyone for their concern," he said.

Kishore had earlier supported the controversial statement of actress Sai Pallavi equating the killings of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims. He had questioned the media for attacking the doctor-turned-multiple-award-winning actress and asked journalists whether it was a crime for film personalities to have an opinion on social issues.

The actor, who played the main antagonist (a police officer) against Rishab Shetty in the superhit ‘Kantara’, has spoken up against superstitions. On ‘Kantara’, he had stated that like all good movies, it has transcended the boundaries of caste, religion and language, and united people. It is creating awareness through entertainment. If cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, even a big film will be the biggest defeat of humanity, he stated.

He was also seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The actor played the role of Ravidasan. Kishore also played the main antagonist Nayak in the two seasons of the popular web series She on Netflix. He gained popularity for portraying the character of Veerappan in the Kannada film Attahasa in 2013.

(With IANS inputs)

