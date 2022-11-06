Kantara Actor Rishab Shetty Questions 'Western Influence' In Bollywood, Asks 'Why Are You Doing That?'

2022 has not been easy for Bollywood. Whether it was Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj or Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, several big-budgeted films failed to leave a mark at the box office. On the other hand, Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film Kantara has left everyone completely impressed. While the film has become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022, in a recent interview, Shetty explained why Bollywood is losing its local touch.

Rishab Shetty mentioned that there is too much western influence among Bollywood filmmakers and added that they need to make movies for the audience and not for themselves. “We make the film for the audience, not for ourselves. We need to keep them and their sentiments in mind. We need to see what their values and way of life are. We were there before we were filmmakers. But now, too much western influence and consumption of Hollywood and other content has led to filmmakers trying to do the same in India. But why are you trying that? People are already getting that in Hollywood, and they are doing it better in terms of quality, storytelling and performances," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Sharing his advice for the filmmakers, Shetty further said, “Now, on OTT, you are getting it (western content) on lots of platforms in lots of languages. But what you don’t get over there is my village’s story. That rooted, regional story is something you don’t get anywhere in the world. You are a storyteller and your region has stories. That is what you need to bring to the people."

Meanwhile, talking about Kantara, the film is set in the 19th century and chronicles the epic fight for land between the forest department and the locals of Karnataka. Alongside Risbah Shetty, who has penned, directed, and also acted in the film, Kantara also stars Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Sapthami Gowda in pivotal roles.

