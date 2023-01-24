In the Indian film fraternity, Rishab Shetty is one of the most talked-about filmmakers these days. Rishab has worked very hard to get to this point, and along the road, he has experienced many highs and lows. He has also taken numerous chances as a filmmaker to carve out a special route for himself. Even though, by his admission, he initially entered the field intending to become an actor, the lack of possibilities eventually forced him to switch to directing, which, it turns out, ultimately saved his career.

Rishab Shetty’s career as a director, interestingly, started precisely seven years ago. Ricky, the Kantara actor’s first film as a director, was released on January 22, 2016, and it served as the start of what was probably going to be a very remarkable career (and indeed it did).

Rishab posted a sweet message on social media on Wednesday about his first labour of love and shared a clip of the hectic behind-the-scenes activity.

In addition to a poetic quote from the movie, Rishab Shetty included a message in his post and said, “A dream of mine called Ricky sprung to life exactly seven years ago. My journey as a director began with Ricky."

In an interview, Rishab talked about the challenges he faced in getting Ricky made and how the whole ordeal taught him to be more independent in the film business.

He shared, “I was mostly known for my acting role in Ulidavaru Kandanthe up till that point but since that film was a ‘critical success but a commercial failure’, it was incredibly tough to find producers for Ricky. But we did find funding eventually but that whole experience taught me that it’s best to support your ideas. Thankfully, Rakshit Shetty & G.S. Gupta had already founded Paramvah Studios and the first film under that banner, Kirik Party (which I directed), went on to be a major hit. That’s when I grew more confident that it’s best to back your ideas."

Produced by S.V. Babu, Ricky featured Rakshit Shetty, Hariprriya, Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Kale, and other actors. Despite being hailed for its thematic strengths, the movie failed to find success at the box office.

