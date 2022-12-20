Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda Is In ‘Love’ With Her New Tattoo

Sapthami Gowda is currently basking in the success of her mythological thriller film Kantara. She has become a popular name in the Kannada film industry with her exemplary performance in the blockbuster film. Recently, the actress decided to get a tattoo. She grabbed the attention of her fans after she dropped an update on her tattoo session on social media.

In an Instagram story, Sapthami Gowda shared a picture of herself getting a tattoo on her arm. The video was later re-shared by the tattoo artist, Naveen, on Instagram. The video captured an excited Sapthami, dressed in a simple blue sweatshirt, a pair of black denim jeans and an off-white cap, sitting patiently while getting inked.

Along with posting the story, the 26-year-old also penned a short note thanking Naveen for the tattoo and wrote, “Thank you Naveen. Uthare and I love our sister tattoos."

Meanwhile, after Kantara, Sapthami has reportedly bounced back to work, once again. With Kantara’s craze refusing to dwindle, the Kannada actress has started shooting for her next project with filmmaker S Krishna, suggests a report by the New Indian Express.

Cast opposite Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh, this yet-to-be-titled film is touted to be a romantic period drama, set against the backdrop of the 1990s. Not much is known about the film with details about other cast members and the release date being under wraps. The upcoming flick is produced under the banner of RRR Motion Pictures.

Apart from the S Krishna directorial, Sapthami is also reportedly a part of the Kannada-language action drama Uttarakaanda. Helmed by Rohit Padaki, the film stars Dhanajaya and Ramya in the lead roles. Bankrolled under the banner of KRG Studios, Uttarakaanda is jointly produced by Yogi G Raj and Karthik Gowda. And Charan Raj has been roped in to score the music for the much-anticipated film.

So far, no official announcements have been made about either of the aforementioned projects.

