Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Embroidered Saree

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda is currently enjoying the success of her blockbuster film Kantara. Released on September 30, this action thriller has made waves at the box office. From stupendous performances by Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda and a riveting plot to its high-octane action sequences and hair-raising music, Kantara has left a lasting impression on audiences with its ground-breaking storytelling.

Sapthami has been in the news ever since the release of this Kannada film. Now, the actress has grabbed the limelight for her fashion diaries. Recently, a string of breathtaking pictures of the 26-year-old actress were shared on Instagram.

The Kannada beauty aced her look with the right balance of grace and elegance. In the pictures, Sapthami Gowda rocked a jet-black, golden embroidered saree with golden piping. She complemented her saree with a matte back blouse, intricately designed with golden etchings and a red border.

Sapthami struck several candid poses, flashing her beaming smile for the lens. She accessorized her look with a heavily-embellished choker and a pair of stone-encrusted earrings. Glowing in the dewy makeup, the Kantara actress accentuated her facial features by applying a dash of kajal and a shade of light brown lipstick. She rounded off her ethnic avatar with a tiny black bindi and open tresses.

Meanwhile, Kantara is doing impressive business at the worldwide box office. Set against a rural backdrop, the film sheds light on folklore and ancient traditions like Bhoota Kola, Yakshagana, and Kambala, which are prevalent in the coastal regions of Karnataka.

This action thriller is helmed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the film as the lead actor. Sapthami, who made her debut two years back with Popcorn Monkey Tiger, plays the female lead in this action thriller. Kantara’s supporting cast includes Manasi Sudhir, Kishore, Deepak Rai Paaanaaje, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar.

The makers of Kantara have already announced that its Hindi dub will be released in theatres on October 14. The Hindi trailer of the Rishab Shetty directorial was also released on October 9.

