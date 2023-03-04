Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda has been receiving praises after the massive success of her movie Kantara. Apart from being a talented actress, Sapthami also proved that she is a fashionista. Her recent pictures on social media surprised everyone. The 26-year-old recently dropped a string of pictures of herself without makeup, which is currently garnering the attention of her fans on Instagram.

In the photos, Sapthami Gowda is seen in her casual avatar without makeup. Even a pimple is visible on her cheek. Sapthami posed for the photo without hiding the pimple. She wore a black printed t-shirt, kept her wavy traces open, and was seen smiling in front of the camera. She wrote, “Sleepy eyes and Acne patch" in the caption.

One of her fans commented, “Natural rustic beautiful damsel". Another one wrote, “Super". Many showered red heart emojis in the comments section.

Sapthami Gowda recently went for a vacation in the Maldives. She shared an adorable video from her trip, which has gone viral. In the clip, she is seen walking on a wooden platform, in the middle of a serene breathtaking seaside. She wore a saffron-coloured chiffon saree and teamed it with a black-and-white checked v-neck blouse. She opted for a minimal makeup look and kept her hair open as she posed for the video. Seeing the video, it can be rightly said that Sapthami thoroughly enjoyed her vacation.

Sapthami Gowda has received numerous film offers after Katara’s success. She has begun working on two projects, according to sources. She will soon be seen alongside Abishek Ambareesh in an untitled film. She is also said to work on the highly-anticipated action drama Uttarakaanda, directed by Rohit Padaki.

Sapthami will soon make her debut in Bollywood too. She will appear in the upcoming film The Vaccine War, which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Sapthami announced the good news to her followers on January 13 by posting this news on her Instagram story.

