Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty-Starrer Enters 100-Crore Club Globally

Rishab Shetty’s critically acclaimed film Kantara has created euphoria among the audience across India. The Kannada film has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences since its release on September 30. With an outstanding run in theatres, it has officially entered the Rs 100-crore club at the worldwide box office. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala recently announced the good news on Twitter. “Massive Success for Kantara as it enters the Rs 100 Cr Worldwide Gross Club… Mostly from the Kannada version… Telugu and Hindi - The Box office rampage has just started," read his tweet.

With an impressive rating of 9.4 out of 10, Kantara has also surpassed Yash’s KGF 2 to become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb. The worldwide collection of Kantara currently stands at Rs 142.84 crores. According to a report by Koimoi, Kantara’s collection will cross Rs 150 crores within a day or two.

Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Hindi version of the film witnessed a big jump on the second day. Taran tweeted, “Kantara Hindi version springs a big surprise, as biz jumps on Day 2 [+ 116.54%]… Although the 2-day total may seem low, the solid growth and trending are clear indicators that it will score on Day 3… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.02 cr."

https://mobile.twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1581558400797679617

Yesterday, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty penned a long appreciation note for Kantara. She shared her unbiased opinion of the film on Instagram. An excerpt from her extensive note read, “Sheer brilliance of storytelling, performances, heart, faith and direction."

Kantara is a supernatural action thriller, which has been shot in the rural village of Kundapur in Karnata. Apart from direction, Rishab Shetty also plays the lead role in the Kannada film. Alongside him, the film features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in key roles. It has been backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

