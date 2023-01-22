Kantara Completes 100 Successful Days Since Hindi Release, Hombale Films Expresses Gratitude

Hombale Films’ Kantara is one of the biggest films of 2022 and without a doubt, its legacy will be remembered in years to come. It’s been 100 days since Kantara was released in Hindi and the way it’s plot has caught the audience’s attention across languages, is absolutely incredible.

Today, taking to social media, Hombale Films shared how ecstatic they are as Kantara (Hindi) completes 100 days. They wrote, “We are ecstatic to share that #Kantara in Hindi, depicting the traditional folklore, has completed 100 days. We express our deep gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support."

Advertisement

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

After the immense success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is working on the second part of his film. However, it will be a prequel instead of a sequel. Vijay Kirgandur, the founder of Hombale Films shared an update and said the actor-director has already started working on Kantara 2. During a conversation with Deadline, Vijay said, “He (Shetty) plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year."

Read all the Latest Movies News here